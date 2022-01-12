Advertise with Us
Memphis & Shelby County Humane Society joins online challenge honoring Betty White

Memphis & Shelby County Humane Society joins online challenge honoring Betty White
By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Legendary television actress Betty White would have turned 100-years-old on January 17. Fans hope to honor her work as an animal advocate by donating to and adopting from local shelters on her birthday.

The movement is making the rounds online under the hashtag “#BettyWhiteChallenge”.

Places like the Humane Society in Memphis have a few golden girls of their own.

“If you’re looking for a dog to sit on the couch with you or a cat to sit on your lap, senior animals are a great place to start looking,” said Director of Development Suzanne Cantwell.

12-year-old Trixie is the Rose of the group. Cantwell states she is a, “classic Memphis Mutt,” and weighs about 62 pounds.

“Trixie is more like Rose cause she’s friendly and outgoing. She likes to play, and she likes walks but she likes to lay around,” Cantwell said.

7-year-old Molly Fontaine is reminiscent of Dorothy. She is a retriever/lab mix and weighs about 55 pounds.

“She likes to sit back and observe you first and decide how she’s going to feel about you,” said Cantwell.

7-year-old Ethel has characteristics like Sophia. Cantwell says she may be mixed with beagle and she weighs just over 20 pounds.

“She likes to nap under a blanket and just kind of be stoic,” Cantwell said.

A cat named Monroe has a similar personal history to Blanche. She is a domestic shorthair and her age is a mystery.

“She is quite the lady because when she was surrendered to us we were told she was two, but she’s probably really between 6 and 11. So just like Blanche, she’ll never let you know how old she really is,” Cantwell said

Those interested in adopting can fill out an application at MemphisHumane.org. They will also be accepting donations of $5 in honor of the Betty White Challenge.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

