Memphis police chief has spoken out against gun theft before becoming victim of crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis has become a victim of a crime she’s personally spoken out to prevent.

Her secondary duty firearm was stolen while she and her husband were shopping at the Ferguson Kitchen and Bath in Cordova, just off Germantown Parkway. The gun was left unattended in the car in the parking lot.

“Sixty-seven percent of guns that are stolen came from somebody’s car. If we could just do something about that number,” Davis said in November when speaking on the importance of not leaving guns unattended in personal vehicles.

It’s a noticeably rising trend the city has been facing with nearly 1,400 guns stolen from vehicles in 2021.

Tuesday, we reached out to various law enforcement organizations, such as the Memphis Police Association and the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission. Both have issued no comment on the matter.

In our attempts to reach Davis, we were told to reference her earlier statement made on the Memphis Police Department’s Facebook page.

The statement reads, in part, “The incident is a vivid reminder that even as a police official, I am not immune to the criminal activity that occurs so blatantly in our city.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland echoed that language, saying, “I’m aware of this unfortunate incident which serves as a stark reminder that no one is immune from crime and that we all need to be vigilant of our surroundings.”

As far as any disciplinary actions that could face Davis, we’ve been told we would receive a copy of that particular police policy from the Memphis Police Department. We have not been presented with that information at this time.

