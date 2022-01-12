Memphis 901 FC releases 2022 schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fresh off Memphis 901 FC’s first playoff berth, the club announces the 2022 schedule.

Memphis will open the season March 12th hosting the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at AutoZone Park. The 34-game season goes until late October with 17 games at home and 17 on the road.

https://twitter.com/Memphis901FC/status/1479158387363438592?s=20

Click here to view the entire 2022 schedule.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.