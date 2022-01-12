MATA considers light rail system to transport workers to new Ford plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority is exploring several transportation options to make the future $5 billion Ford plant in Haywood County more accessible to Memphians.

The Commercial Appeal reports one option establishes a light rail system that runs from Memphis to the Megasite in Haywood County.

The idea is in the planning stage, but MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld says the agency is committed to solving the challenge of moving potential Ford workers from Memphis to the megasite.

Rosenfeld said another option could be a traditional commuter bus system until momentum grows for such an initiative.

