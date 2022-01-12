Man rescued from Wolf River in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was pulled from Wolf River Wednesday morning by Collierville Fire and Rescue.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the river after the man reportedly jumped in. He is listed in critical condition.
It is unclear why the man jumped in. We are working to learn more information.
The incident is under investigation.
