Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man rescued from Wolf River in critical condition

Shelby County Sheriff's Office on scene of Wolfe River rescue
Shelby County Sheriff's Office on scene of Wolfe River rescue(SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was pulled from Wolf River Wednesday morning by Collierville Fire and Rescue.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the river after the man reportedly jumped in. He is listed in critical condition.

It is unclear why the man jumped in. We are working to learn more information.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says
Fire crews battling fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Fire crews battle fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Germantown Police Dept
Germantown police investigating armed bank robbery
Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood
Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood

Latest News

Barbie honors Ida B. Wells with new inspiring women doll
Barbie honors Ida B. Wells with new inspiring women doll
Bicycle Rd Shooting
Two injured in Holly Springs shooting
Chemical fire at PMC Biogenix
Person critically injured in industrial fire at Memphis chemical plant now stable
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/12/22
Shelby County still inching towards vaccination goal