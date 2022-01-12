Man rescued from Wolf River in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was pulled from Wolf River Wednesday morning by Collierville Fire and Rescue.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the river after the man reportedly jumped in. He is listed in critical condition.

It is unclear why the man jumped in. We are working to learn more information.

The incident is under investigation.

SCSO is on scene at the Wolf River at Collierville-Arlington Rd. where a man jumped in the river this morning. Collierville Fire & Rescue was able to rescue him. He was transported by Shelby County Fire to Baptist Collierville in critical condition. This is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/FxDi22GrG2 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 12, 2022

