Helena-West Helena police chief announces retirement

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The Helena-West Helena police chief announced he’s retiring Tuesday.

Chief James Patrick Smith will retire effective Feb. 4, 2022. Mayor Kevin Smith is appointing Assistant Chief James Mayfield as the new interim police chief.

Smith is a West Helena native and was appointed chief after a 20-year stint and retirement from the Memphis Police Department. The mayor asked Smith to remain in the position in 2019. He served four years as chief.

After 25 years in law enforcement, Smith is accepting a new opportunity in the private sector related to national and international security consulting.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

