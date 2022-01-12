Advertise with Us
Grizzlies host MLK Day of Service project
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service project this afternoon.

Players Jarrett Culver, Xavier Tillman and Ziaire Williams will join volunteers as they team up with the Mid-South food pantry to supply 500 local families and organizations with food boxes.

The project will set up a mobile food bank, and the drive-thru is invite only. The event will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, at the FedEx Logistics Headquarters courtyard.

The volunteers will also pack bags filled with necessities like soap, lotion, hand sanitizer, masks and snacks, benefiting Living Grace Memphis, that will be sent to underserved and underrepresented homeless youth in Memphis.

