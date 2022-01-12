Grizzlies host MLK Day of Service project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service project this afternoon.

Players Jarrett Culver, Xavier Tillman and Ziaire Williams will join volunteers as they team up with the Mid-South food pantry to supply 500 local families and organizations with food boxes.

The project will set up a mobile food bank, and the drive-thru is invite only. The event will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, at the FedEx Logistics Headquarters courtyard.

The volunteers will also pack bags filled with necessities like soap, lotion, hand sanitizer, masks and snacks, benefiting Living Grace Memphis, that will be sent to underserved and underrepresented homeless youth in Memphis.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.