Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

GOP bills in Florida would ban abortions after 15 weeks

A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1,...
A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Most abortions would be banned in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy under bills filed by Republicans on the first day of the state’s legislative session.

The measures filed Tuesday by Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Erin Grall are similar to a Mississippi law currently under challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bills have no exceptions for rape and incest but they do say an abortion outside the proposed 15 week limit would be allowed if necessary to save the mother’s life, prevent a mother’s serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP legislative leaders said they support the bills. Democrats said they will fight fiercely to derail them.

Current Florida law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The new bills will be considered during the 60-day legislative session that began Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Thaddeus Matthews
Controversial broadcaster, pastor Thaddeus Matthews turns himself in to Memphis police
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has...
What Young Dolph’s murder suspect could face if he turns himself in
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says
Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis
Memphis police chief’s handgun stolen during vehicle burglary

Latest News

The medical helicopter was heading to a children's hospital with three adults and a baby on...
'Miracle situation': All 4 aboard survive helicopter crash in Pa.
Helena-West Helena police chief announces retirement
Tennessee group launches special breast cancer license plate campaign to raise awareness
Tennessee group launches special breast cancer license plate campaign to raise awareness
2 suspects wanted for murder of Young Dolph now in custody
2 suspects wanted for murder of Young Dolph now in custody