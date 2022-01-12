First Alert to snow and cold blast this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring our next chance for winter precipitation this weekend. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for a wintry mix on Saturday and snow late Saturday night into early Sunday.

TIMING: Rain will start out on Saturday afternoon and will continue on and off through early evening. As cold air moves in behind the front, we will see a mix of rain, sleet and snow by 10 pm.

Rain will change over to sleet and snow by late Saturday night. (wmc)

Temperatures will continue to drop after midnight, so we will see precipitation change over to all snow overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. We will likely still have snow falling in west Tennessee and north Mississippi through at least sunrise Sunday. There may be a few flurries in northeast Mississippi through noon, but we will dry out later that afternoon.

Snow will likely continue through early Sunday morning. (wmc)

HOW MUCH? There is still some uncertainty with exactly how much snow will fall in each area, but we have a general idea of snowfall totals. At this point, it looks like most of the area will see a dusting-1″ with accumulation mostly on grass and roofs. However, areas north of I-40 may see enough cold air and moisture for up to 3″ of snow. We will continue to update the forecast and adjust snowfall totals as we get later in the week. Please keep checking back with us for updates. We will post daily video updates with timing and forecasted snow totals on our First Alert Weather App.

