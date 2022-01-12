Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent column expressing her thoughts regarding Tennessee lawmakers wanting to create a state law to lift a requirement that police officers must live in Shelby County.

“You don’t want to have people who don’t understand the culture, don’t understand the community, don’t have any really ties to the community, or no real skin in the game,” Weathersbee said.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

