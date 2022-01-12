Despite a warm up this week, there’s a chance of snow this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds are allowing warmer air to steam into the Mid-South for now, but a low pressure system will bring colder temperatures this weekend along with the possibility of snow for some.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 30s to near 40.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs near 50 and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers and high temperatures in the lower 40s. Saturday night will be cloudy with rain changing to snow and overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning snow showers, high temperatures near 40, and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows near 30. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

