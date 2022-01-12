Advertise with Us
Crashes block traffic in both directions on I-240

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is delayed on I-240 in Memphis following vehicle accidents Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic is blocked on both sides of the interstate near Airways and Lamar. Three westbound lanes and left shoulder are blocked after a single-vehicle crash at mile marker 19.2. Three left eastbound lanes and left shoulder are also blocked following a mult-vehicle crash at the same location.

Injuries have not been confirmed.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route or use caution while in the area.

