Crashes block traffic in both directions on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is delayed on I-240 in Memphis following vehicle accidents Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic is blocked on both sides of the interstate near Airways and Lamar. Three westbound lanes and left shoulder are blocked after a single-vehicle crash at mile marker 19.2. Three left eastbound lanes and left shoulder are also blocked following a mult-vehicle crash at the same location.

Injuries have not been confirmed.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route or use caution while in the area.

