Barbie honors Ida B. Wells with new inspiring women doll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Barbie & Dolls has announced the release of a new Ida B. Wells doll as a part of their Inspiring Women Series.

Wells was a journalist and activist that worked to shine a light on women’s suffrage and social injustice. She was also the co-founder of the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs (NACWC) and the National Association for the Advancement of colored People (NAACP).

The doll will be dressed in a floor-length, lace dress and will be holding a miniature replica of the ‘Memphis Free Speech’ newspaper, the newspaper Wells would become the editor and co-owner of.

The Inspiring Women Series is a doll line dedicated to honoring historical and present-day role models while inspiring young people through doll play.

The doll is set to release on January 17 for a price of $30 and will be sold at Walmart, Target and on Amazon.

