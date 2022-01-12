Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Animal discovers possible human remains in Abbeville

(WMTV)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Lafayette County officials are investigating the discovery of human remains in Abbeville after an animal found them Sunday afternoon.

The animal reportedly brought the remains to a nearby home prompting a call to law enforcement. The bones were sent to Jackson for further investigation.

Officials are waiting to learn more from a pending lab analysis.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says
Fire crews battling fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Fire crews battle fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Germantown Police Dept
Germantown police investigating armed bank robbery
Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood
Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood

Latest News

Grizzlies host MLK Day of Service project
Grizzlies host MLK Day of Service project
SCS student enrollment drops by 2K for 2021-2022 school year
Light rail
MATA considers light rail system to transport workers to new Ford plant
Ford plant transportation
MATA considers light rail system to transport workers to new Ford plant