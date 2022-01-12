Animal discovers possible human remains in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Lafayette County officials are investigating the discovery of human remains in Abbeville after an animal found them Sunday afternoon.

The animal reportedly brought the remains to a nearby home prompting a call to law enforcement. The bones were sent to Jackson for further investigation.

Officials are waiting to learn more from a pending lab analysis.

