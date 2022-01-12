Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

American Red Cross declares national blood donation shortage

American Red Cross declares national blood donation shortage
American Red Cross declares national blood donation shortage(WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Red Cross is declaring a national blood shortage, calling it the worst in more than a decade.

Executive Director of the Mid-South Red Cross John Brown says the coronavirus pandemic is likely the cause of shortage.

“The confidence of the public to get out to be engaged it wanes and it can affect blood drives,” Brown said.

Pandemic troubles have even caused blood drives to be canceled altogether.

“We work with schools and we work with other agencies, and when they have employees or folks sick, then they can’t engage in a blood drive,” said Brown.

The Red Cross reports an over 30% decrease in new blood donations. But Brown wants to ensure the public the Red Cross has a network supplying blood for different parts of the country.

“We are connected just know that. But when we have instances like if we remember back to mass shootings - and we know how frequent they can be - that puts a strain on our local hospitals and requires blood immediately,” Brown said.

The NFL is even offering an incentive ahead of the Super Bowl to encourage people to donate blood.

“If you donate in the month of January, it could mean a trip to the Super Bowl. We know our Titans are in the fight. So, jump in the fight with the Titans and give blood,” said Brown.

More information on the NFL’s collaboration with the Red Cross can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Fire crews battling fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Fire crews battle fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says
Germantown Police Dept
Germantown police investigating armed bank robbery
Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood
Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood

Latest News

SCHD COVID-19 data 1/12/22
Dr. Threlkeld discusses a fourth booster, changes in the pandemic
Hundreds of JCPS staff sign up to receive their booster shot
Pfizer booster shots available for children 12-15 at Shelby County Health Dept.
Mississippi hospitals return to COVID-19 health plan as hospitalizations heighten
Mid-South hospitalizations
Mid-South hospitals working to stay afloat as omicron cases surge