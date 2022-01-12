Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

2 suspects wanted for murder of Young Dolph now in custody

2 suspects wanted for murder of Young Dolph now in custody
2 suspects wanted for murder of Young Dolph now in custody(Source: WMC)
By Joyce Peterson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Both suspects in the deadly shooting of rapper Young Dolph are now behind bars.

One suspect has been sitting in a Mid-South jail for weeks. The other suspect was picked up more than 500 miles from Memphis.

U.S. Marshals tell Action News 5 that 23-year-old Justin Johnson was captured in Indiana. On the same day, the second suspect, 32-year-old Cornelius Smith was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury.

Captured is the word plastered over the photo U.S. Marshals released of Johnson being taken into custody at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Smith was arrested Dec. by Southaven police. He’s been held at the DeSoto County Jail for the last month and was transferred to the Shelby County Jail Tuesday. Investigators say Johnson and Smith are the suspects responsible for the Nov. 17 murder of rapper Young Dolph while he visited Makeda’s cookie store near the Memphis airport. Authorities say the white Mercedes used in the crime and found behind an abandoned house near another murder scene days later, was carjacked Nov. 10 from a gas station on Kirby near Quince.

Smith faces charges of:

  • First-degree murder
  • Attempted first-degree murder (for shooting at Young Dolph’s brother who was with the rapper when he was killed)
  • Being a felon in possession of a firearm
  • Employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony
  • Theft over $10,000

Johnson was wanted on a first-degree murder charge and an outstanding warrant for violation of supervised federal release. He served six months of a five-year sentence for shooting and injuring three people after a bowling alley argument in 2017. After he got out of prison early for being a model inmate, Shelby County court documents show he was arrested a few months later with drugs and a gun, which triggered the warrant for his arrest.

Johnson, an aspiring rapper, goes by the name Straight Drop on Instagram. The Shelby County DA’s Office says over the weekend, he posted to Instagram that he would turn himself in at 201, the county jail, on Monday. That didn’t happen. Tuesday, the Marshals moved in and made the arrest.

In his Instagram stories, Johnson claimed he’s innocent. His Instagram account has now been removed.

The U.S. Marshals, Memphis police, and the Shelby County district attorney are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday to talk about the arrests and the case.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Thaddeus Matthews
Controversial broadcaster, pastor Thaddeus Matthews turns himself in to Memphis police
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has...
What Young Dolph’s murder suspect could face if he turns himself in
Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis
Memphis police chief’s handgun stolen during vehicle burglary
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says

Latest News

A trolley passes by the Beale Street sign in downtown Memphis.
5 Star Stories: Memphis’ beloved vintage trolley cars a worthy labor of love
Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood
LIVE: Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood
Memphis police chief has spoken out against gun theft before becoming victim of crime
Memphis police chief has spoken out against gun theft before becoming victim of crime
Memphis police chief has spoken out against gun theft before becoming victim of crime
Memphis police chief has spoken out against gun theft before becoming victim of crime