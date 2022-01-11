Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis police release photos of suspect in deadly Walgreens shooting of dance academy administrator

Walgreens homicide suspect photos
Walgreens homicide suspect photos(MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly two weeks after a Memphis dance academy administrator was gunned down outside a Walgreens, police are still in search of the person responsible.

On Tuesday, Memphis police shared photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. The deadly shooting happened on Dec. 29 around 1 p.m. outside the Walgreens on South Perkins Road.

The woman, identified as Juanita Washington an administrator at LYE Academy, was sitting in her car when she was shot several times, according to police.

Washington died after making it to the hospital.

Security footage from the scene shows the suspected shooter driving up next to Washington’s vehicle in a white Chevrolet van with green graphics on the side. He got out, fired several shots into her car door and drove away.

Walgreens homicide suspect photos
Walgreens homicide suspect photos(MPD)

According to investigators, the van was found later that evening with the same graphic that read “A&G Lawncare.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you are able to identify the suspect, call CrimeStoppers with tips at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Thaddeus Matthews
Controversial broadcaster, pastor Thaddeus Matthews turns himself in to Memphis police
Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis
Memphis police chief’s handgun stolen during vehicle burglary
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has...
What Young Dolph’s murder suspect could face if he turns himself in
Collierville High School moves to remote learning due to on-campus COVID-19 numbers
Police lights
South Memphis shooting leaves child dead, man injured

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Ryan Sjoberg)
Helena-West Helena School District closes due to COVID-19 concerns
Oak Court Mall shooting suspects wanted -- Samantha Bowens (mugshot)
Police identify suspects wanted in Oak Court Mall homicide injuring 9-month-old
Memphis Police Department investigating shooting
Police Update: 18-year-old killed in South Memphis shooting, 13-year-old still alive