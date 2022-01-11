Memphis police release photos of suspect in deadly Walgreens shooting of dance academy administrator

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly two weeks after a Memphis dance academy administrator was gunned down outside a Walgreens, police are still in search of the person responsible.

On Tuesday, Memphis police shared photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. The deadly shooting happened on Dec. 29 around 1 p.m. outside the Walgreens on South Perkins Road.

The woman, identified as Juanita Washington an administrator at LYE Academy, was sitting in her car when she was shot several times, according to police.

Washington died after making it to the hospital.

Security footage from the scene shows the suspected shooter driving up next to Washington’s vehicle in a white Chevrolet van with green graphics on the side. He got out, fired several shots into her car door and drove away.

Walgreens homicide suspect photos (MPD)

According to investigators, the van was found later that evening with the same graphic that read “A&G Lawncare.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you are able to identify the suspect, call CrimeStoppers with tips at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.