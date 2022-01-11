Advertise with Us
Vehicle in Christmas Day drive-by shooting killing 12-year-old boy captured on surveillance video

Suspect vehicle in Christmas Day drive-by shooting Orange Mound
Suspect vehicle in Christmas Day drive-by shooting Orange Mound(Action News 5/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead on Christmas morning is still under investigation as police work to track down a suspect.

On Christmas Day, around 2:20 a.m. a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed after his home was targeted by gunfire from an SUV traveling south on Haynes Street in Orange Mound.

RELATED | Orange Mound resident blames weak gun laws for uptick in Memphis violence

Memphis Police Department released surveillance images of the vehicle on Tuesday. Investigators believe it could be a newer model Dodge Durango.

Information on this case can be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or online at crimestopmem.org.

