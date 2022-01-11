Vehicle in Christmas Day drive-by shooting killing 12-year-old boy captured on surveillance video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead on Christmas morning is still under investigation as police work to track down a suspect.

On Christmas Day, around 2:20 a.m. a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed after his home was targeted by gunfire from an SUV traveling south on Haynes Street in Orange Mound.

Memphis Police Department released surveillance images of the vehicle on Tuesday. Investigators believe it could be a newer model Dodge Durango.

Information on this case can be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or online at crimestopmem.org.

