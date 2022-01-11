Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee Tech training students for electric vehicle manufacturing

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - We have a nearly $6 billion new Ford electric vehicle plant coming to the Mid-South in Haywood County and 11,000 new jobs will be available.

When it’s complete, Tennessee Tech is working to prepare possible workers to fill those jobs.

Tennessee Tech runs a lab to train students in understanding how to construct electric vehicles.

Right now, Tennessee has three car companies manufacturing electric cars.

As the industry transitions toward alternative fuels and electric vehicles, students at Tennessee Tech say the new Ford plant is an enticing opportunity for those looking to do this work long-term.

RELATED | Tennessee lawmakers pleased with incentive plan for Ford Motor Company

“I think I’m looking more at automotive hubs like Detroit and places like, potentially, Texas for some of the electrification that’s going on there with vehicles. But I’m also considering Tennessee,” said Jack Sims, a Tennessee tech training student.

Students do expect the auto-making industry to continue to grow the electric vehicle fleet.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Thaddeus Matthews
Controversial broadcaster, pastor Thaddeus Matthews turns himself in to Memphis police
Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis
Memphis police chief’s handgun stolen during vehicle burglary
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has...
What Young Dolph’s murder suspect could face if he turns himself in
Collierville High School moves to remote learning due to on-campus COVID-19 numbers
Police lights
South Memphis shooting leaves child dead, man injured

Latest News

Tennessee Tech training
Tennessee Tech training students for electric vehicle manufacturing
Tuesday morning headlines - WMC
Tuesday morning headlines - WMC
Tennessee Breast Cancer license plate campaign
Tennessee group launches special breast cancer license plate campaign to raise awareness
Tennessee lawmakers to focus on education funding, redistricting in legislative session