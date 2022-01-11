Tennessee Tech training students for electric vehicle manufacturing

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - We have a nearly $6 billion new Ford electric vehicle plant coming to the Mid-South in Haywood County and 11,000 new jobs will be available.

When it’s complete, Tennessee Tech is working to prepare possible workers to fill those jobs.

Tennessee Tech runs a lab to train students in understanding how to construct electric vehicles.

Right now, Tennessee has three car companies manufacturing electric cars.

As the industry transitions toward alternative fuels and electric vehicles, students at Tennessee Tech say the new Ford plant is an enticing opportunity for those looking to do this work long-term.

RELATED | Tennessee lawmakers pleased with incentive plan for Ford Motor Company

“I think I’m looking more at automotive hubs like Detroit and places like, potentially, Texas for some of the electrification that’s going on there with vehicles. But I’m also considering Tennessee,” said Jack Sims, a Tennessee tech training student.

Students do expect the auto-making industry to continue to grow the electric vehicle fleet.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.