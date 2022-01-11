Advertisement

Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody

Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men wanted for the shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph are in custody.

Justin Johnson, 23, and 32-year-old Cornelious Smith are charged with first-degree murder in Dolph’s Nov. 17 shooting.

Johnson was captured in Indiana Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. Law enforcement offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to Johnson’s arrest. It’s not immediately clear if the reward or a tip led to his capture.

This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has...
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson, 23, in connection with the the Nov. 17, 2021, fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.(U.S. Marshals Service via AP)

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, members of the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force captured Johnson around 3 p.m.

U.S. Marshall Tyreece Miller, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will hold a joint news conference Wednesday to share more details about Johnson’s arrest and the investigation into Dolph’s murder.

Smith was indicted Tuesday. He was originally arrested Dec. 9 in Southaven on an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes Benz that was used in Dolph’s murder. The car was taken in a carjacking Nov. 10 at a gas station in the 2800 block of Kirby Road and found Nov. 20 behind a home in the 1100 block of Bradley in Orange Mound.

Smith was extradited Tuesday and transferred to the Shelby County Jail from the DeSoto County Jail where he had been since his arrest.

Smith is also indicted on the following charges:

  • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
  • Employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony
  • Theft of property over $10,000

Smith is being held without bond.

Young Dolph shooting investigation update
Young Dolph shooting investigation update

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

State

Fire crews battling fire at chemical plant in Memphis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Gunn
The fire is at PMC Biogenix on Pope Street.

Education

Shelby County Schools to undergo name change with rebranding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Gunn
Shelby County Schools (SCS) will undergo a name change as part of its rebranding.

Crime

Shelby Co. woman indicted in accidental shooting death of child at birthday party

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Gunn
A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Rakasha Sims on multiple charges.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces distribution of COVID at-home test kits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson held his weekly briefing Tuesday to discuss the state’s response to the omicron variant as cases rage across the natural state.

Coronavirus

LIVE: Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds weekly briefing -- Jan. 11, 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson held his weekly briefing Tuesday to discuss the state’s response to the omicron variant as cases rage across the natural state.

Education

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Several Northeast Arkansas school districts continue to report positive COVID-19 cases among their students and faculty.

Top Story

Germantown police investigating armed bank robbery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Wallsmith
Police say three people entered the bank armed with guns and demanded money from the tellers.

Coronavirus

6.3K active pediatric COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
As of Tuesday, only about 19% of school-aged children account for the county’s active cases.

Education

DeSoto County student arrested after investigation into school threat

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
A Mississippi middle school student is charged with making terroristic threats after an investigation into a potential school threat Tuesday.