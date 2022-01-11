Sunshine again today & a warming trend the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been another cold start to the day with temperatures this morning in the 20s. Sunshine will prevail again today but this afternoon temperatures will be warmer with highs reaching the lower 50s this afternoon. Prepare for another chilly night with low temperatures in the mid 30s. Temperatures will continue to gradually warm up each afternoon through Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50 degrees. Winds: South 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Winds: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 56 degrees and lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. It will also be partly cloudy and seasonable on Friday with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

WEEKEND: As a cold front moves into the Mid-South on Saturday, rain will be possible. There will also be a chance for a brief wintry mix of snow and sleet on Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.