South Memphis shooting leaves 1 dead; 1 injured

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in a South Memphis neighborhood left one person dead and another injured Monday night.

The shooting happened on Gaston Avenue near Latham Street. Memphis police responded to the shooting shortly before 9 p.m.

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene a second male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

