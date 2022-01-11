South Memphis shooting leaves 1 dead; 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in a South Memphis neighborhood left one person dead and another injured Monday night.

The shooting happened on Gaston Avenue near Latham Street. Memphis police responded to the shooting shortly before 9 p.m.

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene a second male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 8:58pm, officers responded to a shooting at 285 Gaston where they located 2 males shot. One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second victim was xported to ROH critical. No suspect information. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 11, 2022

