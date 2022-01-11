Shooting in South Memphis leaves one teen dead and another injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department released an update on a fatal shooting that happened in South Memphis.

Monday, Memphis police responded to a shooting on Gaston Avenue off Latham Street just before 9 p.m.

An 18-year-old was killed and a 13-year-old suffered a gunshot wound and is now in non-critical condition. Tuesday morning, police were back at the scene to talk to neighbors.

A family member of the 13-year-old shared off camera that she was with both teens when the shooting happened.

She said they were walking home from the store when they noticed a vehicle pass by several times. She said that’s when the shooting started. She said she hid behind bushes and when the gunfire stopped, she saw that her cousin had been hit in the foot and the 18-year-old had been shot in the head. It all happened just minutes away from Faithful Baptist Church.

Reverend Walter Womack is the president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) Memphis Chapter.

“I’m appalled at the fact that we constantly see crime and violent crime in our neighborhoods and in our community,” said Womack.

Last year, the city of Memphis broke a new record with 342 homicides.

Womack is optimistic things will be different this year with the help of SCLC’s new “Love Crusade” program. The program involves pastors talking one-on-one with young people.

“I think that we’re going to be able to see a difference,” he said. “We have a lot of programs on schedule that we implemented and SCLC is implementing, part of the love crusade that we’ve implemented. And so it’s going to take time. It’s not going to happen overnight.”

