Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County Schools to undergo name change with rebranding

Shelby County Schools to undergo name change with rebranding
Shelby County Schools to undergo name change with rebranding(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools (SCS) will undergo a name change as part of its rebranding.

SCS Superintendent Joris Ray said in a tweet Tuesday that “progress is impossible without change. ‘Reimagining 901′ incorporates a name change that reflects our geographic location and the families we serve.”

A rebranding proposal was introduced at State of the District in April 2021. The district received overwhelming support and positive feedback from the community following the announcement.

In addition to the district’s new name, SCS’ ‘reimagine’ plan proposes new school buildings and higher teacher pay

The Shelby County Board of Education will keep its legal name.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Thaddeus Matthews
Controversial broadcaster, pastor Thaddeus Matthews turns himself in to Memphis police
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has...
What Young Dolph’s murder suspect could face if he turns himself in
Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis
Memphis police chief’s handgun stolen during vehicle burglary
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says
Collierville High School moves to remote learning due to on-campus COVID-19 numbers

Latest News

Shelby Co. woman indicted in accidental shooting death of child at birthday party
Shelby Co. woman indicted in accidental shooting death of child at birthday party
Free at-home COVID-19 tests are already available at the locations indicated on the map.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces distribution of COVID at-home test kits
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces distribution of COVID at-home test kits
LIVE: Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds weekly briefing -- Jan. 11, 2022
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases