Shelby County Schools to undergo name change with rebranding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools (SCS) will undergo a name change as part of its rebranding.

SCS Superintendent Joris Ray said in a tweet Tuesday that “progress is impossible without change. ‘Reimagining 901′ incorporates a name change that reflects our geographic location and the families we serve.”

A rebranding proposal was introduced at State of the District in April 2021. The district received overwhelming support and positive feedback from the community following the announcement.

In addition to the district’s new name, SCS’ ‘reimagine’ plan proposes new school buildings and higher teacher pay

The Shelby County Board of Education will keep its legal name.

Progress is impossible without change! Reimagining 901 incorporates a name change that reflects our geographic location and the families we serve. This afternoon, our Board overwhelmingly shared support for our official recommendation to rebrand as Memphis-Shelby County Schools. pic.twitter.com/qQa3uvK0FR — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) January 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.