Police identify suspects wanted in Oak Court Mall homicide injuring 9-month-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man and woman wanted in a shooting that killed a man and injured a 9-month-old baby are still on the run.

Memphis police posted pictures of the suspects Monday identifying the woman as 30-year-old Samantha Bowens.

Samantha Bowens suspected in Oak Court Mall homicide (Action News 5/MPD)

The shooting happened on Nov. 20 in the parking lot of the mall. Police say when they arrived, they found the victim, 21-year-old Jayson Hill, lying in the parking lot suffering gunshot wounds. He later died in the hospital.

The 9-month-old baby boy was also critically injured in the incident.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video walking through the mall and leaving the scene in a silver vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.

If you know the whereabouts of the suspects or have seen them, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This is an ongoing investigation.

