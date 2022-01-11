Police Update: 18-year-old killed in South Memphis shooting, 13-year-old still alive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department released an update Tuesday morning following a fatal North Memphis shooting involving two teens.

According to police, an 18-year-old and 13-year-old were shot on Gatson Avenue Monday night.

The department originally reported the 13-year-old died of his injuries but after further investigation, police found the 18-year-old died.

At 8:58pm, officers responded to a shooting at 285 Gaston where they located 2 males shot. One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second victim was xported to ROH critical. No suspect information. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 11, 2022

MPD says the 13-year-old is in non-critical condition.

Details on suspects, in this case, have not been released. If you know anything about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901s-528-CASH.

