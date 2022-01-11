Police Update: 18-year-old killed in South Memphis shooting, 13-year-old still alive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department released an update Tuesday morning following a fatal North Memphis shooting involving two teens.
According to police, an 18-year-old and 13-year-old were shot on Gatson Avenue Monday night.
The department originally reported the 13-year-old died of his injuries but after further investigation, police found the 18-year-old died.
MPD says the 13-year-old is in non-critical condition.
Details on suspects, in this case, have not been released. If you know anything about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901s-528-CASH.
