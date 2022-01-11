Memphis designer hopes to redefine modest luxury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis designer is making her mark on the fashion industry with the debut of her modest luxury clothing line.

Designer Lina Dweik joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 digital desk to talk about the inspiration behind the brand.

“I really wanted to break the misconception that was centered around modest wear for so long and that was that modest wear is bland,” Dweik said. “It’s boring, you know. It’s something that no one really wants to even talk about because for so long, it’s just been outdated. I really wanted to change that misconception and I went about that by creating clothes that had different textures, unique and bold fabrics, and silhouettes. The reason for that is I wanted to show people that just because you’re covered, does not mean that you cannot express yourself.”

Dweik officially launched her first collection in the summer of 2021 amid the pandemic.

“To say the least, COVID has really put a damper on things…” Dweik said. “That brought a bunch of difficulties for us because the timing was off. The mood really wasn’t there for people. We were dealing with so much heartache, but looking at the bright side, we had the Brooks Museum to ourselves for the commercial.”

Not long after, Dweik got the opportunity to showcase her designs in Torino Fashion Week in Italy.

“That was absolutely exhilarating because it was such a first,” Dweik said. “It was an honor to be able to represent Memphis.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to check out Lina Dweik’s collection.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.