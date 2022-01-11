Man charged in multiple shootings including one involving a 6-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of several shootings in a Memphis neighborhood is now in custody and facing dozens of charges.

Records show 21-year-old Cheyenne Meadows is charged with at least 30 counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of employing a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm.

According to an affidavit, several victims reported a man fired shots into their homes at the Highland Meadows Apartments on Dec. 20, 22 and 30 and Jan. 10.

Investigators say one of the shootings involved a 6-year-old girl who was shot in the foot and rushed to the hospital.

In a separate incident, Meadows is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and holding her and her boyfriend at gunpoint.

On Monday, Meadows was arrested after he allegedly fired shots at officers while they were on the scene of a shooting he was also accused of.

He then led officers on a chase and was taken into custody after officers stopped him at Millbranch Road and Hester Road, according to the affidavit. An assault rifle was reportedly found inside the vehicle.

The affidavit says while in custody, Meadows confessed to all December shootings.

