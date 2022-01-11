Helena-West Helena School District closes due to COVID-19 concerns

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas school district is going virtual this week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Helena-West Helena Central High School and J.F. Whal Elementary say students will switch to “Alternative Methods of Instruction” for the next four days, from Tuesday through Friday. Students will also be out of school for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 17.

Since schools will be closed, there will be no after-school activities or athletic events.

Meals will be provided at both campuses until noon Tuesday through Friday for students who would like to receive them.

During the closure, the buildings will be sanitized before the students return.

Classes will be back in session on Jan. 18.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.