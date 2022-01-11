Advertise with Us
Germanton police investigating armed bank robbery

Germantown Police Dept
Germantown Police Dept(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police are searching for three individuals who robbed the Bank of Bartlett Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the Bank of Bartlett near the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Poplar Ave after three armed people entered the bank and demanded money from the tellers. An undetermined amount of cash was taken.

The suspects left the bank in an unknown direction. Detectives say the suspects were wearing face coverings and dark clothing.

There were no injuries however Germantown paramedics assisted someone having a medical issue.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

