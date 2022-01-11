East High School retires Wiseman’s jersey with Warriors in attendance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Golden State Warriors are in town to take on the Grizzlies Tuesday night, but first they made a pit stop upon landing in Memphis.

They went East High School for James Wiseman’s jersey retirement. Steph Curry was at East to see his Warriors teammate honored.

Tigers teammates were there too. The number 32 is framed on the walls of the gym. Wiseman spent two years at East and led the Mustangs to the 2018 state title under then head coach Penny Hardaway. He was also named Gatorade Player of the Year. It was a packed gym to celebrate his career.

“Truly a special night to witness with my teammates. I’m truly blessed to be in this position. Everything about East High School is beautiful,” Wiseman said.

Wiseman is still not back in the Warriors lineup after surgery for a torn meniscus. Golden State did get Klay Thompson back after a torn ACL and achilles that kept him out since 2019. They also have the best record in the NBA. Grizz have the longest win streak right now with nine in a row. Tip off Tuesday is at 7 p.m.

