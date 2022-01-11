Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

East High School retires Wiseman’s jersey with Warriors in attendance

East High School retires Wiseman’s jersey with Warriors in attendance
East High School retires Wiseman’s jersey with Warriors in attendance(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Golden State Warriors are in town to take on the Grizzlies Tuesday night, but first they made a pit stop upon landing in Memphis.

They went East High School for James Wiseman’s jersey retirement. Steph Curry was at East to see his Warriors teammate honored.

Tigers teammates were there too. The number 32 is framed on the walls of the gym. Wiseman spent two years at East and led the Mustangs to the 2018 state title under then head coach Penny Hardaway. He was also named Gatorade Player of the Year. It was a packed gym to celebrate his career.

“Truly a special night to witness with my teammates. I’m truly blessed to be in this position. Everything about East High School is beautiful,” Wiseman said.

Wiseman is still not back in the Warriors lineup after surgery for a torn meniscus. Golden State did get Klay Thompson back after a torn ACL and achilles that kept him out since 2019. They also have the best record in the NBA. Grizz have the longest win streak right now with nine in a row. Tip off Tuesday is at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Thaddeus Matthews
Controversial broadcaster, pastor Thaddeus Matthews turns himself in to Memphis police
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis
Memphis police chief’s handgun stolen during vehicle burglary
Video goes viral after MPD arrest suspects on highway
Video goes viral after MPD arrests suspects on highway
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has...
What Young Dolph’s murder suspect could face if he turns himself in

Latest News

901 FC home opener set for 2022
Grizzlies revel in ‘next man up’ philosophy
Grizzlies revel in ‘next man up’ philosophy
Memphis Americans split at Columbus
Memphis Americans split at Columbus
Tigers battling injuries going into Cincinnati game
Tigers battling injuries going into Cincinnati game