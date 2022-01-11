DeSoto County student arrested after investigation into school threat

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi middle school student is charged with making terroristic threats after an investigation into a potential school threat Tuesday.

The alleged threats brought law enforcement from DeSoto County and Memphis to Center Hill schools in Olive Branch around 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to Olive Branch police, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and Desoto County Schools.

DCSD spokeswoman Tish Clark says the department’s K-9 Division, Memphis K-9 and ATF searched the school and determined there was no credible threat.

DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Cory Uselton said a middle school student suspected of making the threats was searched and found with an unloaded pellet gun.

Olive Branch police said the student was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

The student’s name is not being released.

