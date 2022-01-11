Cold and dry pattern in place to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure is keeping the Mid-South cold and dry as the week begins and will remain in control for much of the week. A southerly flow will return tomorrow allowing temperatures to warm, but the dry pattern will continue for a few more days.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a light Southeast wind and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, high temperatures in the lower 40s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

