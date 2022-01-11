Bluff City Life: Monday, 10 Jan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

N.E.W. Y.E.A.R. Goals

Commit to keeping a positive focus for this new year, no matter what happens!

Telisa Franklin | President & CEO of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Secret Hangover Cure

It’s one of New Orleans’ best kept secrets. See the fan favorite recipe that’s also called the cure for hangovers.

Declutter Your Finances, Space & Mind

Only 5 things to do that’ll keep you set for 2022.

Nicole Lapin | Author of the ‘Miss Independent’ | nicolelapin.com | pearson.com

Emeril’s Pot-likker Steamed Mussles

A taste of the sea. Head over to Emeril’s Restaurant to see how the chef steams up the perfect mussels with an unique combination of tips.

“Angles of the Journey”

Revitalizing self. Look through the pages examining the angles of life to guide you through the journey.

James DeBerry Jr. | Author of “Angles of the Journey” | Available on amazon.com

Helping Kids Find Joy

Your little ones are battling their own struggles. But there are ways you can tackle those mental health challenges with them.

Indra Singh | Yoga Teacher & Author of “My Best Friend’s a Superhero” | indrasingh.com

Wellness Resolutions vs. Reality

The healthiest you of 2022. How can you get there? Hear one wellness coach’s way of conquering your health resolutions and sticking to them.

Lisa Shaub | WW Digital 360 Coach | ww.com

Wellness Check-up Reminder

Catching the symptoms of chronic illnesses early, and keeping diseases at bay with prevention. We’re breaking down ways to make sure certain illness won’t creep up on you.

Sandy Bradford | Regional Director of Business Development at Lifesigns | lifesigns.com

