Bluff City Life: Friday, 07 Jan

From Broken to Blessed on the Bipolar Spectrum

Bipolar is one of the most misunderstood words in modern health, which is why for millions, the otherwise manageable condition can be literally, fatal. This is the life-changing story to help end the bipolar stigma, bring new understanding, and save lives.

Sara Schley | Speaker & Author of “BrainStorm: From Broken to Blessed on the Bipolar Spectrum” | saraschley.com

Cat Café & Adoption Center

It’s the new face of adoption. Come inside the cat café. See how it’s helping people and pets connect on a whole new level.

Album Release “Bear Grease” by Jeremy Scott

A new solo artist is taking the stage. We’re meeting Jeremy Scott as he steps away from his band to give us a new sound.

Jeremy Scott | New Solo Album “Bear Grease” Out on the 28th of Jan. 2022 | instagram.com/SIXELSIX

Science of Beer pt. 1

There’s a science behind brewing beer - and I have a look at the event that removes the mystery by teaching you the craft.

Jared Bulluck | Director of Development at Museum of Science & History | moshmemphis.com

The Making of Martin Luther King Day

A memoir from Memphis’ past. This author puts her civil rights experience into the pages of her new book.

Dr. Kathlyn J. Kirkwood | Literary Activist & Author of “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round: My story of the making of Martin Luther King Day” | kathlynjkirkwood.com

A new cocktail to add to your craft!

Make the perfect Tom Collins with this recipe from a pro.

Science of Beer pt. 2

Clark Ortkiese | Co-Founder of Crosstown Brewing Company | crosstownbeer.com

