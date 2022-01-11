6.3K active pediatric COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 6,300 children in Shelby County have COVID-19 as the Shelby County Health Department reported another 408 pediatric cases Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday, only about 19% of school-aged children account for the county’s active cases.

Another 1,345 new cases were also reported countywide bringing the total active case count to 30,616.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported since Sunday with the county maintaining a death toll of 2,719.

The daily average for the last seven days comes in at 2,374 cases per day.

Data also shows a total of 545,182 people have been vaccinated.

Additional Shelby County vaccination data:

76,914 series initiation

309,426 series completion

1,158,156 total vaccinations administered

10,098 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

158,842 additional dose

