6.3K active pediatric COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Jan. 11
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Jan. 11(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 6,300 children in Shelby County have COVID-19 as the Shelby County Health Department reported another 408 pediatric cases Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday, only about 19% of school-aged children account for the county’s active cases.

Another 1,345 new cases were also reported countywide bringing the total active case count to 30,616.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported since Sunday with the county maintaining a death toll of 2,719.

The daily average for the last seven days comes in at 2,374 cases per day.

Data also shows a total of 545,182 people have been vaccinated.

Additional Shelby County vaccination data:

  • 76,914 series initiation
  • 309,426 series completion
  • 1,158,156 total vaccinations administered
  • 10,098 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
  • 158,842 additional dose

Visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for more Shelby County COVID-19 data.

