Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee battles lawsuit over school mask ban in court

By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The battle over masks in schools continues Monday. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the state’s education secretary are facing a lawsuit over a law that bans mask mandates in schools.

There will be a status hearing for that lawsuit Monday. Shortly after the law banning mask mandates was signed last fall, a lawsuit was filed against Lee and Education Secretary Penny Schwinn.

The plaintiffs include children between eight and 14 who attended school across the state of Tennessee, two of the students attend schools in Germantown and Collierville.

One of the students is an eight-year-old boy who has autism and severe pediatric ulcerative colitis with a compromised immune system. The other student is a fourteen-year-old girl who has primary immunodeficiencies.

All of the students involved in the lawsuit have a disability and immunodeficiencies. Their parents argue the law banning mask mandates in schools makes it impossible for public schools to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The law also only allows for public schools to issue a mandate if the county where the school is located shows a 14-day rolling average of 1,000 new cases per 100,000 residents and the mandate could only last for two weeks.

Under the law, schools risk funding being pulled by the Tennessee Department of Education if they implement a school mask mandate outside these conditions.

District court judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. granted the plaintiffs’ motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. That prevented Lee and Schwinn from enforcing the new state law.

On Dec. 10 the Lee filed an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. The appeal is still pending. On Dec. 30, he filed a motion for a stay on the preliminary injunction.

The judge has yet to rule on the motion.

For now, many schools are able to enforce mask mandates as this plays out in court.

The lawsuit status hearing will begin at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Memphis and Shelby County officials are concerned about hospitalizations this weekend.
Memphis, Shelby County leaders warn of ‘difficult days ahead’ in pandemic
Video goes viral after MPD arrest suspects on highway
Video goes viral after MPD arrests suspects on highway
Mayor Jim Strickland is calling on the state to reform its gun laws. He said penalties are not...
Mayor Strickland takes up Young Dolph murder, gun laws in weekly letter
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

Tennessee General Assembly to reconvene for a new session on Tuesday
Tennessee General Assembly to reconvene for a new session on Tuesday
The Tennessee General Assembly will reconvene on Tuesday.
Tennessee General Assembly to reconvene Tuesday
Mayor Strickland shares frustration over gun crime punishments in TN
Mayor Strickland shares frustration over gun crime punishments in TN
Mayor Jim Strickland is calling on the state to reform its gun laws. He said penalties are not...
Mayor Strickland takes up Young Dolph murder, gun laws in weekly letter