Rep. Rick Crawford tests positive for COVID-19

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First Congressional District Representative Rick Crawford announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican, who is fully vaccinated, contracted the virus late last week, according to a Jan. 10 email sent to Region 8 News.

Crawford said he and others in his immediate family “had no major symptoms, feel well, and expect no complications.”

The congressman will remain in Jonesboro while he recovers and will vote by proxy.

