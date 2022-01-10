Advertise with Us
Quiet weather pattern this week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny but chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the week. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will feature more clouds with a chance for an isolated shower and highs in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

