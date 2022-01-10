Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder gave an update on the status of COVID-19 hospitalizations within the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare System and addressed the state of therapeutics.

She also talked about if a specific mask works better when trying to prevent catching the omicron variant.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

