Police: Two shot at North Hollywood and Summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at North Hollywood Street and Summer Avenue Sunday evening.

Police say that two people were shot, but left the scene before police arrived. They reportedly drove to the hospital and are currently listed in critical condition.

There is not suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

