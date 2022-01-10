Police investigating pedestrian crash near Shelby Drive., intersection shut down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian crash is under investigation near Shelby Drive.

Memphis police confirm a crash happened early Monday morning on Tchulahoma Road at Shelby Drive.

Officers have shut down the intersection to investigate.

We are working to learn more about the condition of the pedestrian.

