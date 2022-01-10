Advertise with Us
One man shot at Jackson and McNeil

One man shot at Jackson and McNeil
One man shot at Jackson and McNeil(WILX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Jackson Avenue and North McNeil Street Sunday night.

Police say one man was found shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

