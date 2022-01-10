Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

National Civil Rights Museum shifts to hybrid King Day event as COVID surges

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum is making changes to its King Day celebrates as the COVID-19 surge continues.

“King Day: An All-Day Hybrid Celebration” is Jan. 17 in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. It includes free admission to the museum from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. but with limited capacity. Guests must reserve passes online at kingday.org, and they must wear masks. Sanitation stations will be posted throughout.

The museum is foregoing its courtyard entertainment, resource stations and children’s activities where people would’ve gathered in close proximity.

The virtual celebration will feature musical performances by Memphis musicians Garry Goin, TykeT, Karen Brown and more. Museum educator and historian Ryan Jones, aka DJ Thriller, will spin the turntables in a special salute to Dr. King’s life and legacy. Spoken word artist Carin Malone, aka Writeous Soul, will deliver a tribute to the civil rights leader. Museum educator Dory Lerner will present ideas for children and families to remember Dr. King, his character and the virtues he taught around love, peace and justice.

The virtual event is free and can be watched starting at 8 a.m. Viewers should register for the live stream link.

KING DAY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Visitors can tour the museum from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. To secure admission, making online reservations is highly recommended for King Day, Jan. 17.
  • There will be music, announcements and recorded speeches by Dr. King from the Main Stage outdoors.
  • The emphasis is on “Double V,” vaccines and voting, to address vaccine hesitancy and voter apathy, two issues that are particularly adverse for communities of color in the U.S. and globally.
  • Through the Communities for Immunity project, the museum is sharing online resources and a survey to gauge response to the urgency of COVID and getting vaccinated.
  • For its food drive benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank, the museum is requesting that guests bring canned good donations to help feed the growing number of hungry families in the Mid-South.
  • The museum continues its annual blood drive with Vitalant to help with the critical shortage. Anyone donating blood receives a free admission pass for up to four people any day in 2022.

For more information, visit kingday.org. The event hashtag is #KingDay2022.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Video goes viral after MPD arrest suspects on highway
Video goes viral after MPD arrests suspects on highway
Thaddeus Matthews
Controversial broadcaster, pastor Thaddeus Matthews turns himself in to Memphis police
Memphis and Shelby County officials are concerned about hospitalizations this weekend.
Memphis, Shelby County leaders warn of ‘difficult days ahead’ in pandemic
Mayor Jim Strickland is calling on the state to reform its gun laws. He said penalties are not...
Mayor Strickland takes up Young Dolph murder, gun laws in weekly letter

Latest News

House fire on Quince Road
House fire ruled accidental at East Memphis home
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter digs into municipal pensions
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter digs into municipal pensions
Town of Colliervill
Collierville waterline project set to be complete in 2022