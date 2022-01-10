More than 80 Millington Tennessee National Guard soldiers deploy to Africa

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 80 soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard 268th Military Police Company deployed Monday for a year-long mission to the Horn of Africa.

Families of the local soldiers said their farewell’s to the unit at a deployment ceremony at Millington Central Middle High School Sunday.

The soldiers flew out early Monday morning to Fort Bliss, Texas, where they will complete final pre-deployment training before traveling to the Horn of Africa.

“Our Soldiers have done a great job and completed a lot of training to prepare for this deployment,” said 1st Lt. Timothy Sanders, commander of the 268th Military Police Company, “I’m confident in the abilities and professionalism of our Soldiers. We are all looking forward to getting overseas, doing the job we trained for, and returning home stronger than ever.”

The 268th unit, based in Millington, is comprised of military police soldiers trained in security operations, base defense, movement control, and law and order, according to release.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.