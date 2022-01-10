Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis caregiver facing charges after elderly man sustains injuries to his face

Memphis caregiver facing charges after elderly man sustains injuries to his face
Memphis caregiver facing charges after elderly man sustains injuries to his face(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis caregiver is facing charges after an elderly man was found with injuries to his face.

James Thomas, 23, is charged with aggravated abuse of an elderly 70+ or vulnerable adult and simple assault.

According to an affidavit, the victim was a resident at CJ Loving Care home. The victim’s sister visited her brother and noticed his face was swollen, and he had bloodshot red eyes that were swollen and black.

The owner of the care home was not aware of the incident. The owner went to the home and spoke with Thomas, who was an employee/caregiver.

Thomas claimed the victim tried to punch him and punched himself, according to the affidavit. Thomas then changed his statement and claimed the victim was fighting as he was trying to put him in the bathtub, so he punched the victim in the face.

The victim’s sister told officers she took her brother to the doctor and both of his eye sockets were fractured.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Thaddeus Matthews
Controversial broadcaster, pastor Thaddeus Matthews turns himself in to Memphis police
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Video goes viral after MPD arrest suspects on highway
Video goes viral after MPD arrests suspects on highway
Memphis and Shelby County officials are concerned about hospitalizations this weekend.
Memphis, Shelby County leaders warn of ‘difficult days ahead’ in pandemic
Mayor Jim Strickland is calling on the state to reform its gun laws. He said penalties are not...
Mayor Strickland takes up Young Dolph murder, gun laws in weekly letter

Latest News

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis
Memphis police chief’s handgun stolen during vehicle burglary
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID booster to adolescents...
FDA authorizes Pfizer booster shots for children 12-15 years old
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Cross County School District implements mask policy amid COVID-19 surge