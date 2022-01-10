Memphis caregiver facing charges after elderly man sustains injuries to his face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis caregiver is facing charges after an elderly man was found with injuries to his face.

James Thomas, 23, is charged with aggravated abuse of an elderly 70+ or vulnerable adult and simple assault.

According to an affidavit, the victim was a resident at CJ Loving Care home. The victim’s sister visited her brother and noticed his face was swollen, and he had bloodshot red eyes that were swollen and black.

The owner of the care home was not aware of the incident. The owner went to the home and spoke with Thomas, who was an employee/caregiver.

Thomas claimed the victim tried to punch him and punched himself, according to the affidavit. Thomas then changed his statement and claimed the victim was fighting as he was trying to put him in the bathtub, so he punched the victim in the face.

The victim’s sister told officers she took her brother to the doctor and both of his eye sockets were fractured.

