KIPP Memphis Collegiate High switches to virtual learning due to flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - KIPP Memphis Public Schools is switching one of their campuses to virtual learning Monday due to flooding.

KIPP Collegiate High school students will be learning virtually as officials work to clean the building.

Christoper Owens with the district says it’s unclear what caused the flooding but believes it could be due to weekend rain.

All other KIPP Memphis Public Schools, including KMAM and students at Howell Campus, should report to class for in-person learning.

