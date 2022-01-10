Advertise with Us
House fire ruled accidental at East Memphis home

House fire on Quince Road(Raymond Chiozza)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department spent Monday morning investigating an overnight fire in East Memphis after flames swallowed the home.

The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. on Quince Road and was put out shortly after 4:30 a.m.

MFD ruled the fire accidental saying it started as a “warming fire” inside the home. It is unclear if there was a working smoke alarm.

No one was injured but the blaze caused over $148,000 estimated damages to the structure.

