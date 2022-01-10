House fire ruled accidental at East Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department spent Monday morning investigating an overnight fire in East Memphis after flames swallowed the home.

The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. on Quince Road and was put out shortly after 4:30 a.m.

MFD ruled the fire accidental saying it started as a “warming fire” inside the home. It is unclear if there was a working smoke alarm.

No one was injured but the blaze caused over $148,000 estimated damages to the structure.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.