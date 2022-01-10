Health dept. reports another 2,327 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County cases are still climbing as omicron continues to surge in our area. On Monday morning the Shelby County Health Department reported another 2,327 cases with no additional deaths.

The county is seeing about 2,555 cases per day according to the rolling seven-day average.

There are also another 562 pediatric cases reported.

This brings the total number of active cases to 30,137 with over 6,000 of those cases among children in Shelby County.

Since the first case was identified in the county in March 2020, there have been 191,089 cases and a death toll of 2,719.

Last week, the health department reported the county’s test positivity rate is at an all-time high. During the week of Dec. 26, the rate spiked from 26.2% to 42.7%.

Health officials are hoping masking and vaccinations will help curb the spread. Data shows about 544,820 people have been vaccinated in Shelby County and an average of 1,754 vaccinations are administered per day over the last week.

