Hazardous spill closes lanes on I-55 heading to Memphis
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Several lanes are shut down on I-55 heading towards the Bluff City due to a hazardous spill.
Officials say diesel fuel spilled from an overturned tractor-trailer Monday morning.
Southbound lanes on I-55 and the bridge will be closed for another one to two hours as crews work to clear the area.
For now, traffic is being diverted to I-40 as an alternate route.
