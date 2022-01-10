Hazardous spill closes lanes on I-55 heading to Memphis

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Several lanes are shut down on I-55 heading towards the Bluff City due to a hazardous spill.

Officials say diesel fuel spilled from an overturned tractor-trailer Monday morning.

Southbound lanes on I-55 and the bridge will be closed for another one to two hours as crews work to clear the area.

For now, traffic is being diverted to I-40 as an alternate route.

Crittenden Co: I-55 SB remains blocked due to an overturned tractor trailer in Memphis. Traffic is being detoured to I-40 as alternate route. Monitor at https://t.co/it1gZwmLBq…. #artraffic #neatraffic https://t.co/DeiqhyvHDE pic.twitter.com/MxLEfWCsBp — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) January 10, 2022

